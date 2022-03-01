St. Charles Bend to close drive-thru COVID-19 test site on Friday; testing guidelines revised

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the Oregon National Guard scheduled to stand down its operations at St. Charles facilities over the next two weeks, St. Charles Bend is planning to close its drive-through COVID-19 test site on Friday, hospital officials said Tuesday as they also offered revised guidelines on who should or may not need testing.

Patients who need a COVID-19 test after that date and meet St. Charles’ testing criteria will be encouraged to schedule an appointment at www.stcharleshealthcare.org/COVIDtesting or another test site. To see all available options, visit COVID-19 Testing in Oregon (egov.com).

People who should seek testing from a health care provider include those who:

Are 65 or older

Have a chronic health condition such as obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease or any other condition that puts them at increased risk of severe disease, or they are pregnant

Have moderate or severe illness needing medical evaluation

Live in a group setting such as a nursing home

Work in agriculture, food service or an educational setting like a preschool and at-home testing is not available

People who may not need to seek testing from a health care provider include those who: