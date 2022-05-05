US Attorney’s Office recognizes Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — On May 4, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. proclaimed Thursday, May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

The proclamation reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to solving all missing and murdered Indigenous persons cases and addressing the underlying causes of these crimes, including sexual violence, human trafficking, domestic violence, other violent crime, systemic racism, economic disparities, and substance use and addition.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon joins its Tribal, federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in taking this opportunity to highlight the importance of supporting Tribal crime victims and synthesizing investigative leads and information across government and law enforcement agencies.

“Supporting and enhancing public safety in Tribal communities is a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department. As such, we are fully committed to implementing Savanna’s Act and bolstering the collection and reporting of data on missing or murdered Native people. Despite great progress we have made with our Indian Country partners, we know there is much more the Justice Department and federal government can do to support these communities. We will continue to work diligently toward safety, justice, and healing for all,” said Scott Erik Asphaug, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

In June 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the hiring of its first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) program coordinator. In February 2021, the office released its first annual MMIP program report, summarizing what is known about missing and murdered Indigenous people in Oregon and outlining the office’s plans and goals. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is expected to release its second annual report this summer.

If you or someone you know have information about missing or murdered Indigenous people in Oregon, please contact the FBI Portland Field Office by calling (503) 224-4181 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov.

If you have questions about the U.S. Attorney’s Office MMIP program, please contact MMIP program coordinator Cedar Wilkie Gillette by emailing Cedar.Wilkie.Gillette@usdoj.gov or by calling (503) 727-1000.