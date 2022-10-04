SE Bend woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in back during dispute

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 26-year-old Bend woman was jailed Tuesday on assault and other charges, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the back during a dispute, police said.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the reported domestic dispute in the 30 block of Southeast McKinley Avenue, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

They arrived to learn that the woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, also 26, in the back during a dispute. He was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries, Miller said.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Oregon Department of Human Services responded to the home because minor children were on the scene, Miller said. A subsequent child abuse investigation led to added charges of third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.

The investigation is ongoing, Miller said, and more charges are possible.