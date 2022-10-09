DCSO investigating suspicious death of Bend man, 70; possible shooting reported

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspicious death investigation involving a 70-year-old Bend man was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend, and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sergeant Jayson Janes released few initial details but said deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 21000 block of Los Serranos Drive, off Butler Market and Hamby roads, “for a reported deceased male,” described as a 70-year-old Bend man.

“Upon the initial investigation, the death was determined to be suspicious,” Janes said in a brief news release.

“Law enforcement will likely be on scene for the day investigating this case,” the sergeant said, adding that no further information as being released in the early stage of the investigation.

Janes told NewsChannel 21 he could not confirm police-scanner reports that a resident along the road had called 911 to report that someone was in their driveway who had been shot.

The scanner reports indicated Bend police also responded to help establish a perimeter and a K-9 team was called in. Oregon State Police and a SWAT team also went to the scene and a command post was established near Pine Nursery Park.

We'll have more details as they are made available by authorities.