Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
New
Published 9:49 PM

CODE Team arrests drug trafficking suspect in NE Bend; cocaine, guns, cash seized

NE Bend drug raid guns cocaine 1115
CODE Team
Cocaine, drugs seized in raid on NE Bend apartment
NE Bend drug raid cash 1115
CODE Team
CODE Team detectives also seized over $67,000 in cash in raid on cocaine trafficking suspects NE Bend apartment

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents arrested a suspected cocaine trafficker in a northeast Bend traffic stop Tuesday evening and conducted a raid on his apartment, turning up a commercial quantity of the drug, along with two pistols, an AR-15 rifle and over $67,000 in cash.

The CODE Team concluded its investigation with the arrest of the 22-year-old Bend man around 5:30 p.m. when his car was pulled over at Lotus Drive and Purcell Boulevard, Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

After receiving community tips, CODE detectives conducted surveillance of the man’s activities for several weeks. They allege he “was selling large quantities of cocaine in the area,” Vander Kamp said, also developing information that he was armed with a firearm.

CODE detectives sought and obtained a search warrant for the suspect, his car and apartment in the 2000 block of NE Linnea Drive.

Vander Kamp said that immediately after the traffic stop, detectives raided the man’s apartment. Another 22-year-old man was contacted there, he said, but it was determined he was not related to the investigation and was released at the scene.

The suspect was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of cocaine possession and manufacturing and attempted delivery of a controlled substance.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content