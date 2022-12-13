Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of all 17 death Row inmates to life in prison without parole

Action in final days in office includes notorious Terrebonne killer Randy Lee Guzek

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she will use her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences of the 17 individuals on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison," the governor said in her announcement, which continues in full below.

“Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon’s moratorium on executions because the death penalty is both dysfunctional and immoral," Brown continued. "Today, I am commuting Oregon’s death row, so that we will no longer have anyone serving a sentence of death and facing execution in this state. This is a value that many Oregonians share.

“Unlike previous commutations I’ve granted to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary growth and rehabilitation, this commutation is not based on any rehabilitative efforts by the individuals on death row. Instead, it reflects the recognition that the death penalty is immoral.

"It is an irreversible punishment that does not allow for correction; is wasteful of taxpayer dollars; does not make communities safer; and cannot be and never has been administered fairly and equitably. My action today is consistent with the near abolition of the death penalty that has been achieved through SB 1013.

“I also recognize the pain and uncertainty victims experience as they wait for decades while individuals sit on death row — especially in states with moratoriums on executions—without resolution. My hope is that this commutation will bring us a significant step closer to finality in these cases.”

The Governor’s order takes effect Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The 17 death row inmates whose sentences are being commuted include notorious killer Randy Lee Guzek, now 53, who was sentenced to death his role in the brutal 1987 shooting deaths of Rod and Lois Houser at the couple's Terrebonne home.

Guzek, who was 18 at the time of the robbery with two accomplices, shot Lois Houser three times with a handgun, chased her up a staircase and shot her once more as she huddled in a closet, then ripped the rings off her fingers.

Guzek was first sentenced to death in March of 1988, but the Oregon Supreme Court overturned the death sentence three times on procedural grounds, leading to a new trial each time over the years, at a cost to the state of millions of dollars.