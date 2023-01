Jesse Aaron Ray, the Bend man apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico last month on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the fatal shooting of Neil Martell at Mayfield Pond last summer, was in court Thursday. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Judge Randy Miller, who set a tentative trial date of Feb. 7.

