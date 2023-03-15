La Pine man’s loaded pistol stolen from unlocked pickup at NE Bend Bottle Drop; suspect arrested, gun recovered

Guns-drawn traffic stop as suspect left Westside Tavern; gun's serial number scratched off, repainted

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A La Pine man said a loaded 9mm pistol was among several items stolen from his unlocked pickup truck parked at the northeast Bend Bottle Drop last week. Police used surveillance video to help identify a suspect they arrested Tuesday in a guns-drawn traffic stop, recovering the altered gun.

Police responded on Tuesday, March 7 to the Bottle Drop parking lot on Northeast Second Street, Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The owner of the Ford Ranger pickup, a 49-year-old La Pine man, said a variety of items, including the pistol and a flashlight, were stolen, Miller said.

Officers were able to review surveillance footage and identify the suspect, a 27-year-old Bend man who was seen entering the driver-side door, took items and left in a red mid-2000s Kia Spectra. Miller said the man is a convicted felon who is not allowed to own or possess a firearm.

Around 1:15 p.m. this Tuesday, officers spotted the suspect’s car in the parking lot of the Westside Tavern on Northwest Galveston Avenue, Miller said.

As he drove out of the parking lot, officers blocked it in and conducted a high-risk, guns-drawn traffic stop, arrested the suspect without further incident or injury.

A gun believed to be the one stolen from the truck was found in a backpack in the suspect’s car, Miller said. Its serial number was scratched off and it had been repainted. The stolen flashlight also was found in the backpack.

In her second release of the day related to theft of unlocked vehicles, Miller repeated this reminder:

"Bend Police would like to remind the public to never leave a parked vehicle unlocked. When parking their vehicles, people should HIDE their belongings, LOCK their vehicles and TAKE their keys with them."