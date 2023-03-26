Bend Police provide details of shooting, manhunt that prompted alert to 10,000 NE Bend residents

(Update: Adding video, comments from police, area resident, and 911 director)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – About 10,000 people in northeast Bend received a worrisome alert Sunday evening, telling them to stay inside and lock their doors, though the situation that began with a gunshot during a domestic dispute ended quietly two hours later with the surrender of a suspect who fled.

One of those recipients was Shelly Smith, who lives near Empire Avenue and Purcell Boulevard.

"I just looked at it and went, 'Wow, somebody is out there with a gun,' and didn't really think a whole lot of it, because I didn't know where they were at or if they were even in our neighborhood," Smith said Monday.

The alert was sent out to people within a one-mile radius of Empire Avenue and 27th Street, warning that police were looking for a possibly armed man.

The incident began shortly after 5 p.m., when police responded to a call of shots fired on NE Cobble Creek Avenue, about two blocks north of Ensworth Elementary School. Witnesses reported hearing people screaming and at least one gunshot, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

"In this instance and in other instances, we may have a general sense of that location, but the person could be in a pretty large radius. And so in this instance, we had a general idea, but we didn't have a precise location," Miller said Monday.

Before officers arrived on scene, the suspect, later identified as Micah Alan Reid, 41, of Bend, left the home, running north on Shadow Brook Place toward Jackson Avenue, Miller said.

Reid was booked into the Deschutes County Jail and arraigned Monday on initial Class C felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, and five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

In order to get a text alert during an emergency, you sign up at Deschutes.org or on the 911 website, and you can choose to get emails or calls.

Deschutes County 911 director Sara Crosswhite said, "That's also where you update your information. So if you change phone numbers, if you move locations, you would want to update your information, because it will continue to send alerts for your old residence."

Crosswhite is encouraging people to sign up for alerts as we head into summer and wildfire season.

“This is an important message from Deschutes County 911 Alerts,” the phone alert sent out just before 6 p.m. Sunday began; texts and emails to those who signed up for alerts began similarly.

The email subject line referred to "law enforcement activity in the area of Empire Ave/NE 27th St."

"The Bend Police Department is attempting to locate a subject thought to be armed after a dispute," the message began. "He left on foot from an address and was last seen wearing a gray hoody, blue jeans and gray shoes."

"Please stay inside your homes and lock your doors OR avoid the area if you are not currently at home. Please call nine one one if you see anything suspicious," the alert concluded.

Miller said officers were able to communicate by cellphone with Reid, but he refused to share his location.

Officers converged on the area and used armored vehicles and unmanned aerial systems (drones) during the manhunt, Miller said.

After about two hours, negotiators were able to convince Reid to provide his location and turn himself in, she said. He was taken into custody near NE Purcell Boulevard and Lynda Lane.

Shortly after 7 p.m., those who got the initial alert received a follow-up message: "CANCEL - The Bend Police Department has located the potentially armed subject and he is in police custody at this time. You may resume normal activity in your area."

An investigation determined that during a domestic dispute, Reid shot a 9-mm handgun into the floor of a home, in the presence of another adult, Miller said.

Officers later found the gun in question when they cleared the house where the shot was fired. Reid was unarmed when taken into custody, Miller said.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies, Redmond Police and Oregon State Police assisted on the call, Miller said, adding, "Bend Police appreciates their help."