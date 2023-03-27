Deschutes County law enforcement agencies plan enhanced traffic enforcement over spring break

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ -- Oregon schools are on spring break this week, and Deschutes County law enforcement agencies are reminding everyone to be safe -- and planning three days of enhanced traffic enforcement to drive their points home.

Spring break means an increase in travelers on the road, Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers said Monday.

"Law enforcement reminds all roadway users to make safe driving choices – put the phone away, buckle up, wear a helmet when on a motorcycle or bicycle, pedestrians to wear reflective/light-colored clothing, and slow down!" Chambers said in a news release.

Officers all across Deschutes County will be present on our roadways and highways on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday during the break, Chambers said.

Enhanced enforcement will focus on speeding vehicles, distracted drivers (mobile electronic devices), seat belt usage, and impaired drivers.

Drivers in Redmond will see message boards placed in key locations around the city, helping to remind drivers to slow down. These electronic signs are one tool the City uses to discourage speeding.