Governor Kotek announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy as judge appointed to federal court

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Tina Kotek announced Wednesday she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court created by the appointment of Justice Adrienne Nelson to the U.S. District Court of Oregon.

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Governor Kotek fills judicial vacancies based on merit, the announcement said. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 2.020 provides that a judge of the Supreme Court must be a citizen of the United States, have resided in Oregon for at least three years before their appointment, and have been admitted to practice in Oregon before standing for election.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The Appellate/Supreme Court Judicial Interest Form is available online.