Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
Published 1:00 PM

Governor Kotek announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy as judge appointed to federal court

KTVZ file

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Tina Kotek announced Wednesday she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court created by the appointment of Justice Adrienne Nelson to the U.S. District Court of Oregon. 

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Governor Kotek fills judicial vacancies based on merit, the announcement said. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 2.020 provides that a judge of the Supreme Court must be a citizen of the United States, have resided in Oregon for at least three years before their appointment, and have been admitted to practice in Oregon before standing for election.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The Appellate/Supreme Court Judicial Interest Form is available online.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content