Jefferson County jury convicts Madras man of murder in 2020 fatal shooting; brother goes on trial in fall

Madras brothers Josiah (L) and Jakobi Washington were arrested on murder charges in 18-year-old's shooting death late July 1, 2020 on SW Willies Drive
Arielle Brumfield/KTVZ; Jefferson County Jail
Madras brothers Josiah (L) and Jakobi Washington were arrested on murder charges in 18-year-old's shooting death late July 1, 2020 on SW Willies Drive

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – After four hours of deliberation, a Jefferson County Circuit Court jury convicted a 22-year-old Madras man of murder and other charges Friday in the July 2020 fatal shooting of an 18-year-ol Madras resident.

Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins set a June 14 sentencing date for Josiah Washington, who a jury convicted of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm and conspiracy charges, District Attorney Steve Leriche said.

A Nov. 27 trial date is set for Washington’s younger brother, Jakobi Washington, 20, on the same charges in the fatal shooting of Jonathan Bonfield.

During the trial, prosecutors said the brothers took photos of Bonfield’s body after the shooting and posted them to the social network Snapchat, according to the Madras Pioneer.

