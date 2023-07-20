Friends mourn Evelyn Weaver after Bend police call her death a homicide; her missing SUV was found in S. Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Police found 28-year-old Evelyn Weaver's Honda CRV unoccupied in Southern Oregon Thursday morning. An autopsy was also planned Thursday; police haven't released an apparent cause of death or other details yet.

But despite the many unanswered questions so far, friends of Weaver have reached out to us, wanting to remember her life.

"It's just the ultimate shame, if this is how she's remembered, because she's so much more than what's happened," Catherina Alyse, a friend of Weaver's since college, told us Thursday.

According to her LinkedIn account, Evelyn Weaver worked as a scientist at Lonza in Bend.

Weaver attended the University of Oregon, where she graduated with a masters of science in 2019.

Another friend from school, Noah, told us: "I am not a very scientific person, but she made science interesting, and the things she was studying just blew my mind."

Ayla Burnett said, "My friendship with her, along with a lot of ours (other friends), was centered around being outside, grilling steak at the river."

Aolani Onatah added, "I would often visit her in Bend, and us just hanging out and watching Mako Mermaids. And try out horrible New Zealand accents. Thinking how much I wish I could say it to her again."

Al Roberts said, "She was the only person I could actually walk fast with. She was on a mission, always."

On Monday, officers responded to a call around 11:20 a.m. from a Bend man who went to the home to check on Weaver and found her unresponsive.

Weaver lived alone and was renting the home on Northwest Hill Street.

Caution tape was still wrapped around an entire block along the street on Thursday morning. Investigators could be seen removing items from the home, most of them in boxes.

Neighbors tell us they don't consider the area dangerous, but have noticed a change in recent years.

Alvaro Nunez, a tattoo artist who works on Hill Street, told NewsChannel 21 "Bend is definitely changing. It's not the beautiful small place that it once was, the hidden gem."

Alyse concluded our conversation by saying, "She didn't deserve this. There's no reason for this to happen to her, because she did nothing but bring joy and goodness. She is still the light of my life."

Bend police detectives traveled to Southern Oregon to collect Weaver's SUV, and investigate the area where it was found.

They're also talking with people looking for anyone who had any interaction with Weaver July 13-18.