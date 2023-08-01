Skip to Content
Crime And Courts

After brother’s conviction, Madras man facing murder trial pleads no contest to lesser charges, gets 9-year prison term

Madras brothers Josiah (L) and Jakobi Washington were arrested on murder charges in 18-year-old Jonathan Bonfield's shooting death late July 1, 2020 on SW Willies Drive
Arielle Brumfield/KTVZ; Jefferson County Jail
Madras brothers Josiah (L) and Jakobi Washington were arrested on murder charges in 18-year-old Jonathan Bonfield's shooting death late July 1, 2020 on SW Willies Drive
By
Published 11:59 PM

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 21-year-old Madras man who was scheduled to go on trial this fall on a murder charge in the fatal July 2020 shooting of an 18-year-old – a killing his older brother was convicted of in May -- has pleaded no contest to lesser charges and been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins on Monday accepted the no-contest pleas by Jakobi Washington to felony first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges in the killing of Jonathan Bonfield, also of Madras.

A jury in May took four hours of deliberations to find Washington's older brother, Josiah Washington, 22, guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm and conspiracy charges. He was sentenced to life in prison in late June.

In a no-contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, only acknowledging that a jury or judge could find him guilty of the crime, based on the evidence presented.

Jakobi Washington, who was due to go on trial in late November, received a nine-year sentence, along with one year of post-prison supervision. Vitolins’ order gave him credit for time served, but he is not eligible for any reduction in sentence or work release.

Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said the plea deal resulted because Washington's older brother is the one who shot and killed Bonfield, the Madras Pioneer reported.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content