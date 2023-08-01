After brother’s conviction, Madras man facing murder trial pleads no contest to lesser charges, gets 9-year prison term

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 21-year-old Madras man who was scheduled to go on trial this fall on a murder charge in the fatal July 2020 shooting of an 18-year-old – a killing his older brother was convicted of in May -- has pleaded no contest to lesser charges and been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins on Monday accepted the no-contest pleas by Jakobi Washington to felony first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges in the killing of Jonathan Bonfield, also of Madras.

A jury in May took four hours of deliberations to find Washington's older brother, Josiah Washington, 22, guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm and conspiracy charges. He was sentenced to life in prison in late June.

In a no-contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, only acknowledging that a jury or judge could find him guilty of the crime, based on the evidence presented.

Jakobi Washington, who was due to go on trial in late November, received a nine-year sentence, along with one year of post-prison supervision. Vitolins’ order gave him credit for time served, but he is not eligible for any reduction in sentence or work release.

Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said the plea deal resulted because Washington's older brother is the one who shot and killed Bonfield, the Madras Pioneer reported.