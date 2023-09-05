Report of suspicious activity leads to raid on SE Redmond home, arrest of pair accused of faking rental papers

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A report of suspicious activity at a southeast Redmond residence led to a raid and the arrest of a Klamath Falls man and a La Pine woman who allegedly broke into the vacant home and faked rental documents, police said. Officers also recovered A 9 mm handgun and powdered fentanyl.

Redmond police executed a search warrant on Saturday at the residence in the 300 block of Southeast Fifth Street, Lieutenant Eric Beckwith said.

The report of suspicious activity led to the arrest of Kyle Van Dyke, 37, of Klamath Falls, and Tia Lampe, 33, of La Pine on initial charges of burglary, forgery, drug possession and theft of services, Beckwith said.

The pair allegedly broke into the previously vacant residence and had been living there for several days, the lieutenant said. Officers contacted the homeowners, who live out of state, and confirmed no one should be living there.

A search of the residence turned up powdered fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Beckwith said officers recovered a 9 mm handgun, along with fraudulent documents attempting to show the two had rented the home.

Van Dyke and Lampe made their first court appearances Monday afternoon on initial formal charges of first-degree forgery, a felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, court records show.

"The Redmond Police Department would like to thank the watchful citizens who reported the suspicious behavior for helping keep Redmond safe," Beckwith said in a news release. "If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please don’t hesitate to contact the police through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911."