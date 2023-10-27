Portland man arraigned on attempted murder, other charges in planned Smith Rock shooting attack

Judge sets Dec. 14 plea hearing for Samson Garner; 26-count indictment varies little from initial charges

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Portland man accused of planning a mass shooting attack at a Smith Rock climbing event before he was stopped and arrested last week in Deschutes County with several guns and many rounds of ammunition in his car made his first court appearance Friday afternoon and remains held on $10 million bail.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Alycia Sykora made set a Dec. 14 plea hearing date for Samson Zebturiah Garner, 39, who appeared by video hookup from the county jail in Bend. His only words during the brief proceeding, when asked to identify himself: "My name is Samson Garner."

Garner was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 26 counts, including four counts of attempted murder, eight counts of first- and second-degree attempted assault and 14 counts of unlawful use of a weapon. The indictment is very similar to district attorney’s initial charges filed Oct. 20, only listing one fewer count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Also, while all 27 counts in the DA's initial charging document, called an "information," alleged the crimes occurred on Oct. 19, the day of Garner's arrest, the indictment alleges they happened between Sept. 30 and Oct. 19.

Six of the weapons counts again mention specific firearms, but slightly revised from the earlier charges: a Beretta 9mm handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

The indictment indicates the grand jury heard from several Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives, two deputies and a sergeant, as well as a Portland Police detective by video and two other witnesses, a man and woman, also by video.

A report earlier this week by Oregon Public Broadcasting detailed Garner's troubled marriage and recent divorce after earlier years as an active climber and ski guide. The Bulletin, meanwhile, reported on court documents regarding police scrutiny of Garner and his written comments about imagined acts of mass violence, including at Mt. Hood Meadows and Smith Rock, writing recently: "I fantasize daily about murder, death and vengeance."

Blake Mayfield was in the courtroom and will have a report coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.