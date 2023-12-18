Bend woman pleads guilty to punching downtown bartender, helping murder suspect Caleb Cegers flee

Friday sentencing in plea deal expected to bring 10-day jail term, 18 months probation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 21-year-old Bend woman has pleaded guilty to assault and hindering prosecution for punching a downtown Bend bartender last August and helping her reported boyfriend, Caleb Cegers, flee the scene after he allegedly shot and killed a Redmond man on the street outside the bar.

Sadie Madalyn Cole signed a plea petition late last month that was filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Monday, when she appeared before Circuit Judge Beth Bagley for a plea hearing.

Cegers is accused of fatally shooting Taylor Shane Wyss, 33, on the sidewalk outside Duda’s Billiards Bar after Cole and Cegers were asked to leave the bar late on August 10 for being disruptive, according to authorities.

Police said Cole, who was dating Cegers, punched the bartender and helped Cegers leave in a car. A nationwide manhunt led to the arrest of Cegers and his brother, Dahnte, in Tennessee.

Cole was charged with hindering prosecution, a Class C felony, fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.

In the plea petition Cole signed, she admitted her actions and agreed to plead guilty to the first two counts, with the third being dismissed. She also acknowledged that she could face up to a year in jail and a $6,250 fine. But at Friday’s scheduled sentencing, the parties will recommend a 10-day jail term with credit for time served and 18 months probation.

Cole also agreed to have no contact with Caleb Cegers, the bartender and Duda’s, complete an alcohol and drug evaluation within 30 days and start any recommended treatment within 60 days, as well as pay any court-ordered fines and fees.

A status hearing in Caleb Cegers’ case is set for Jan. 8. A plea hearing for Dahnte Cegers is set for Feb. 2.