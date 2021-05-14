Crooked River falls to near-record low levels; Prineville Reservoir at lowest point since 1974

Crook County

Could affect recreational activities this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation advised Friday that the public should expect lower than normal water levels in the Crooked River this spring and summer. Flows will be lowest near Prineville and Smith Rock State Park, and could potentially impact recreational activities.

Multiple years of drought conditions and low snowpack runoff into the reservoirs are contributing factors, a news release stated.

“Record dry conditions have caused increased irrigation demand from the reservoir much earlier than usual,” said Gregg Garnett, USBR's Bend Field Office manager.

Prineville Reservoir has not been this low since 1974, the agency said, with inflows into the reservoir at only 37% of normal. It was 58% full as of Thursday.

The Bureau of Reclamation, in consultation with federal, state, and local agencies, said it is implementing flow measures intended to balance the multiple needs on the Crooked River, using the available stored water supply in Prineville Reservoir.

A limited amount of storage will be held in Prineville Reservoir and released this winter to support fish and wildlife needs, as described in the Deschutes River Basin Habitat Conservation Plan.

For current water storage information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/destea.html.

