Ochoco National Forest replacing cattle guards with $300K from Great American Outdoors Act

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Ochoco National Forest said Thursday it has invested $300,000 in the replacement of cattle guards across the forest with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act this year. The two-year project will replace or complete deferred maintenance on about 65 cattle guards.

The cattle guards were prioritized and selected based on health and safety concerns on the forest's maintenance level 3-5 roads. A few high priority cattle guards on maintenance level 2 roads were also included, based on an identified need by rangeland management staff.

Forest officials anticipate localized closures lasting from four hours to three day,s depending on the work the contractor needs to do to clean debris, repair decks, replace foundations and replace warning reflectors.

Work will occur at about 24 sites this year, with an additional 41 sites next field season. The contractor has already begun and is anticipated to continue to work on weekdays as weather allows. Unfortunately, advance notice will not be able to be given, and the public is asked for their patience and cooperation as this work is completed.

The forest said, "The projects will serve as a catalyst for economic development and employment opportunities in rural communities and will strengthen shared stewardship of national forests and grasslands by expanding the Forest Service work with public and private partners."

For more information on these projects in the Pacific Northwest Region, visit the regional GAOA website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r6/landmanagement/planning/?cid=fseprd796844