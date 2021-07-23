Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 25-31
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 25-31.
- Rickard Road: Groff Road to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include excavation of roadside swales. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.
- NE Negus Way and NE 17th Street Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include roadbed widening. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
- Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Road (Powell Butte Area) – No onsite work will be occurring this week. Roadway striping work is scheduled to occur the week of August 8.
- Chip Seal (La Pine Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):Burgess Road
Ponderosa Way
Rosland Road
Reed Road
Huntington Road
Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).
For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.
