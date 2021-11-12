Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 14-20

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 14-20.

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Pavement striping and signage work will be occurring. Work will include installation of permanent striping and installation of sign footings between NE Oneil Highway and NE 9th Street. NE Negus Way and NE 17th Street are open to traffic as of Nov. 10. Active construction work will continue through November 30. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Removal of pavement striping and pavement legend installation will be occurring. Rickard Road is open to traffic as of Sept. 30. Active construction work will continue on Rickard Road between Gosney Road and US-20. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.