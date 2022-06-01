DCSO seeks public’s help in finding missing Bend-area man

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies requested the public’s help Wednesday night in finding a missing Bend-area man last seen at midday Tuesday.

Jason R. Smith, 36, was reported missing Wednesday morning, Sgt. Nathan Garibay said. He was last believed to be at Peter Skene Ogden Wayside (the “High Bridge” over the Crooked River Gorge) on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne after being dropped off by a ride share around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Smith is described as a white male, 6-foot-2 and about 210 pounds, with medium-length brown hair. He was believed to be wearing a green Henley-style shirt, possibly a green and blue plaid jacket with white wool collar, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information or who might have seen Smith was asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.