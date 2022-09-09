Deschutes County names Robert Tintle new chief financial officer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Following a highly competitive national recruitment, Deschutes County has hired Robert Tintle as its new chief financial officer.

Tintle, who will join the county in late September, replaces Greg Munn, who served as the Deschutes County CFO for two years.

Tintle has served as the Lane County treasurer, financial services manager, and ARPA and grants manager. He has also worked for the City of Eugene.

“Robert brings decades of directly relevant experience to our organization,” said County Administrator Nick Lelack. “His diverse experience and leadership skills will make him a tremendous addition to Deschutes County.”

Tintle earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from Norwich University and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Linfield University.

As Deschutes County’s chief financial officer, Tintle will direct the county’s finance, accounting, tax collection, and payroll functions. He will also serve as the county tax collector and the tax administrator for the county’s transient room tax ordinance.