Oregon State Police release details of apparent murder-suicide south of Redmond

Update: OSP identifies homicide victim, says suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wound)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 45-year-old Redmond man was found fatally shot at a home south of Redmond Sunday morning and the 30-year-old suspect in the killing was found later in the day with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, Oregon State Police said.

At 8:28 a.m. Sunday, OSP troopers and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded to a property in the 5600 block of Southwest Young Avenue and found a man identified as Trevit C. Law, 45, had been shot, troopers said. Officers provided first aid, but Law was pronounced deceased.

Skyler R. Myers, 30, was developed as the suspect in the shooting, OSP said. Court records from last year indicate Myers lived at the address of the fatal shooting.

OSP, sheriff’s deputies and Redmond Police searched for Myers for about seven hours, issuing a public alert about the “armed and dangerous” suspect.

They eventually found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Gift Road and an irrigation canal, troopers said. Myers was taken to St. Charles Bend, where he later was pronounced deceased, troopers said.

The investigation remains active, OSP said, and no more information is being released at this time.

Earlier, OSP issued an "attempt to locate" bulletin that said Myers was sought as a suspect in the killing that occurred near the intersection of Southwest Young Avenue and Highway 97.

Myers was said to have short blonde hair with a short reddish beard. He last was seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, possibly blue or black, jeans and shoes, and last was seen on foot, troopers said.

“The subject is considered armed and dangerous,” the bulletin warned. “If citizens see this subject, please lock your doors and call 911.”

Online court records indicate Myers had an outstanding arrest warrant for an October 2021 charge of fourth-degree assault, accused of punching another man in the face.

The sheriff's office issued an alert to area residents Sunday morning to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious.

Janes said then that deputies were in the area of the 5000 block of Southwest Young Avenue on a death investigation. He said numerous law enforcement officers are in the area for the investigation.

DCSO asked area residents to contact the agency if they see anything suspicious and to take safety precautions.

An area resident told NewsChannel 21 she received an alert to watch for a possible murder suspect, a white male with black hair and a goatee, and warned not to approach him but call authorities if seen.