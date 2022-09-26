Deschutes County still drafting psilocybin facility rules, in case November opt-out ballot measure fails

Planning Commission plans public hearing Thursday evening

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing Thursday evening to receive testimony on proposed land use regulations related to psilocybin manufacturing and the establishment of psilocybin service centers in the unincorporated county.

If Deschutes County voters reject Measure 9-152, which is on the November ballot, the proposed regulations would proceed for consideration by the Board of Commissioners.

If voters approve the measure, the county will have opted out of psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. The proposed regulations may proceed for consideration by the commissioners for testing laboratories only.

Community members can provide testimony in person at the Deschutes Services Building in Bend or virtually. The hearing begins at 5:30 p.m on Thursday at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Additional information on proposed land use regulations and the submission of written or virtual testimony is available at www.deschutes.org/cd.

On Nov. 3, 2020, Oregon electors approved Ballot Measure 109, the Psilocybin Program Initiative, which legalized psilocybin in Oregon, subject to the criteria noted in the measure and subsequent rulemaking.

Measure 109 automatically opts cities and counties into the psilocybin program. It also offers the option for cities and counties to opt out via a ballot measure and/or to adopt “reasonable regulations” concerning land use criteria for psilocybin businesses.

On July 13, Deschutes County commissioners held a public hearing to consider Ordinance No. 2022-009, Referring a Measure to the Electors to Prohibit Product Manufacturers and Psilocybin Service Center Operators within Unincorporated Deschutes County. The board deliberated on the matter and voted 2-1 to adopt the ordinance and send the measure to voters.

During deliberations, the board expressed an interest in developing land use amendments, in the event electors vote no on Measure 9-152. If the measure does not pass, the amendments that are the subject of this public hearing will move forward. After deliberating, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on the proposed amendments to the Board of Commissioners.

For more information, please contact Tanya Saltzman, Senior Planner, at tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org or (541) 388-6528.