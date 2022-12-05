Deschutes County launches virtual open house for feedback on Transportation System Plan updates

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department is inviting community feedback on its draft Transportation System Plan projects.

The proposed Transportation System Plan updates include projects scheduled through 2040 in the unincorporated areas of the county. They include intersection, roadway, safety, bicycle and pedestrian facility and other projects.

To review proposed projects and provide feedback, please click here or visit www.deschutes.org/road. This virtual open house includes an interactive map that allows users to search for planned projects and provide feedback. Feedback will be accepted through Dec. 31.

After reviewing and incorporating feedback, staff will finalize the project list and present the Transportation System Plan Update to the Deschutes County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners in early 2023.

For additional information, please contact Chris Doty, Deschutes County Road Department Director at (541) 322-7105 or chris.doty@deschutes.org