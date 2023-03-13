Deschutes Public Library busy with bond projects, while East Bend Library faces uncertain future

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – In 2020, shortly before voters approved a major bond measure for the Deschutes Public Library, the system renewed its lease for the East Bend Library at Highway 20 and Dean Swift Road for another five years, through 2025.

“The East Bend Library is beloved by both the community and our staff,” Library Director Todd Dunkelberg said at the time. “We’re grateful that the building owner, Columbia Heritage LLC, sees the library as an important community partner and was willing to extend our lease for another five years. Being able to renew the lease on this location further cements our commitment to serving the needs of all residents of Deschutes County.”

The library system said then it had recently made a number of updates to the East Bend Library space, improving the layout and flow of various areas, including the staff area and materials handling sections.

The East Bend Library first opened its doors in 2011, making it the newest addition to the Deschutes Public Library System. The library is located near The Forum shopping center, off of Highway 20. The only location in the Library System that is not owned by the Library itself, the East Bend Library is housed in a rented 8,000-square-foot storefront designed by Jim Landin and BRLB/GGL Architects of Bend.

"The small but mighty library offers full services such as books, music and movies as well as public computers. When operating under non-COVID conditions, it also offers an interactive Early Learning Space for children and a community meeting room, and hosts story times and library-sponsored lectures and presentations," the library system said then.

The library system is now in the midst of several upgrades, renovation and new construction projects around the county, having broken ground Saturday on the replacement Redmond library, the day after it released renderings for the major new "Central Library" planned for Stevens Ranch in Bend's southeast corner.

While the Voters Pamphlet for the library levy spoke of making "minor upgrades" at East Bend, one of the budget models the library board recently reviewed did not include operational costs to maintain the East Bend site past 2025.

Dunkelberg said Monday, "The library board has not discussed the future of the East Bend library yet. They are planning on having initial discussions in late spring."

