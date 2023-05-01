Deschutes Alerts system to send emergency notification test message at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday at 1 p.m., the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 will be sending a test message to people who have signed up for Deschutes Alerts.

Here's Monday's announcement from sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the county's emergency services manager:

Deschutes Alerts is the notification system we use to alert people of emergencies and evacuations in Deschutes County. We use Deschutes Alerts to send subscribers a message via smart phone app, text, email or phone call. If you live or work in Deschutes County, you should sign up for Deschutes Alerts. You can change or create your Deschutes Alerts profile at deschutesalerts.org.

The purpose of Wednesday’s test message is to ensure subscriber profiles are current. If you receive the message and you don’t need to change anything on your profile, there’s no need to contact us.

If you do not get the message within a few hours of the test, and you’re sure you have an account, or if you want to talk to us about Deschutes Alerts or change your profile, please call us at 541-550-4888 between 1 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you have questions after Wednesday 3, you can call our office at 541-388-6501. We can help you confirm or make changes to your Deschutes Alerts profile right over the phone.

You do not need to wait until Wednesday to sign up or make sure your information is up to date. You can update or create your Deschutes Alerts profile any time by visiting deschutesalerts.org.

We have developed a Deschutes Alerts Frequently Asked Questions page that you can visit here, or call our office at 541-388-6501.