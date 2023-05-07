DCSO deputies’ spike strips, pursuit move ends Hwy. 97 chase near Redmond’s Yew Ave. exit; driver taken to hospital

(Update: Spike strips also used, other details; 'significant incident' reported in Powell Butte)

Few initial details; deputies say 'no danger to the community'

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pursuit by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies on Highway 97 north of Bend Sunday afternoon ended near Redmond’s Yew Avenue exit, where the suspect’s SUV left the road, due to spike strips and a pursuit-ending technique, officials said.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment, Sgt. Jason Wall said.

Captain William Bailey said the pursuit of the black BMW SUV was initiated between Bend and Redmond after following the vehicle from the north end of Bend on Highway 97.

Spike strips and the Pursuit Immobilization Technique, also known as the “PIT maneuver,” was used to stop the SUV, according to Wall. In that maneuver, a pursuing vehicle forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

“There is no danger to the community at this time,” Wall said in a brief initial news release, adding that “further information will be released as it becomes available.”

Numerous police converged in the spot where the pursuit ended west of the Yew Avenue interchange, where crime scene tape was visible. Southwest 25th Place was closed at Greens Boulevard, near the Greens at Redmond Golf Course.

There was no early word of any connection to a "significant incident" reported Sunday evening by the Crook County Sheriff's Office in Powell Butte's Red Cloud subdivision.

In a Facebook posting, the sheriff's office asked people to "please stay out of the area if you do not reside there," adding that "no citizens are in danger."