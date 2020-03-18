Nordquist named Bend-La Pine interim superintendent

Education

For a year; search for Shay Mikalson's permanent successor shelved until fall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine School Board voted Wednesday evening to appoint Assistant Superintendent Lora Nordquist to serve as interim superintendent for one year, beginning July 1.

The board plans to resume the superintendent search in the fall. It elected to suspend its search for Shay Mikalson's permanent successor in light of complications due to travel and social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19.

“We are incredibly lucky to have Lora be able to step into this role,” said Carrie Douglass, board co-chair. “She matches the core competencies we wanted to see in a superintendent and possesses a relentless drive to do what is best for students.”

At Bend-La Pine Schools, Nordquist has served as assistant superintendent for eight years and prior to that worked as chief academic officer for elementary programs and as curriculum director for the district. Nordquist has her doctorate from Lewis & Clark College and served as a classroom teacher for 22 years before moving into administration.

“I am thrilled to work alongside our board and tremendous staff as we continue to pursue excellence for each and every student in our district,” said Nordquist, who is also a grandmother of five current or future Bend-La Pine Schools students.