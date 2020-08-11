OSU-Cascades to offer half of classes on campus, nearly all with remote learning options

Education

OSU in Corvallis also to deliver over 90% of courses remotely this fall

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State University will deliver over 90% of courses on its Corvallis campus remotely in the fall, providing maximum flexibility that will enable students to learn where it is best for them while advancing their safety, success and continued academic progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Bend at OSU-Cascades, about half of courses will be offered on-site, officials said Tuesday, and nearly all courses will include remote learning options that will provide students the choice of where to live and study.

“This approach will make it possible for students to live and study from home if that is the best option for them,” said OSU President F. King Alexander. “It also will limit the density of activity on our campuses and help minimize the possible spread of COVID-19 among students and employees.

"If students feel safest living at home and taking OSU courses remotely and online, almost all of our instruction will support that choice. If a student chooses to live on campus while they pursue their studies, they are welcome at OSU.”

The university’s plan for on-site teaching, research and service activities is based on current health conditions and public health guidelines and is designed for maximum flexibility if conditions change.

“The decision to create extensive remote learning options is fully consistent with the principles in OSU’s resumption plan, which the university’s Board of Trustees will review on Friday for consistency with guidelines issued by local and state health authorities and the Higher Education Coordinating Commission,” Alexander said.

The university will offer four types of courses this fall: in-person, remote learning, blended, and online through the university’s top-ranked Ecampus program. Remote learning features scheduled class times and video conferencing with faculty using Zoom. Blended learning is a combination of in-person and remote learning. Ecampus online classes are more flexible, faculty-led and do not have set class times or direct face-to-face engagement with faculty.

“Most of the courses that will be offered on-site in Corvallis have a heavy experiential learning component, such as labs and field courses, and require in-person learning,” said Edward Feser, OSU provost and executive vice president. “Some students—especially advanced undergraduates and graduate students—may need to be in Corvallis in order to take those courses and continue progressing in their degree programs.”

In-person classes at OSU-Cascades also include labs and field courses requiring in-person learning. University classrooms on both campuses are being made Zoom-ready with additional technology.

In-person class instruction will end at Thanksgiving break for Corvallis students with final exams and projects conducted remotely.

OSU has made a number of other adjustments for fall term, including: