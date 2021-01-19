Bend-La Pine Schools still has dozens of job openings, a week before students return

Education

(Update: Adding comments from Bend-La Pine official, regional economist)

'We're kind of building the plane as we go, because no one has been in this situation before'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools is hiring, and there are more than a few jobs open.

Juan Cuadros, executive director of teaching and learning for the district, told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday, "We're going to need folks to come on in and step up and be working with our kids, whether that's online or whether that's in person."

There were 11 teaching positions open as of Tuesday morning and Cuadros said that's unusually high. Especially with the district expected to resume in-person learning for kindergarten through third grade next week. (The young students are actually coming in one day this week to learn the health and safety protocols.)

But Cuadros also explained that the open positions aren’t because no one wants them.

"We want to ensure that we have plenty of substitutes, as things might come up,” Cuadros said.

He added that while the number of students opting to continue comprehensive distance learning is not finalized, about 20 or more teachers have indicated they want to teach those online classes.

As of Tuesday morning, Cuadros said about 600 students out of 16,000 had indicated their preference for CDL.

Surveys to both families and teachers asking for their choice are due back by Wednesday.

"It was by choice that we had both the open positions and the survey close at the same time,” Cuadros said. “So that we could look at our numbers and our (survey) return, and we'll be able to staff that program."

According to Damon Runberg, regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department, public education jobs were hit harder than others by the pandemic, but not specifically teachers.

"If you're a bus driver, and there's no in-person learning, (they) don't have anything for you to do," Runberg said.

According to the district website as of Tuesday morning, Bend-La Pine had 43 job openings. Redmond school district had 20 and Sisters has seven. The majority at Bend-La Pine are non-teaching positions.

"Coming back to in-person education is going to bring a lot of those jobs back," Runberg said.

Cuadros said he wants Central Oregon to know the school district is working on making sure they have sufficient staffing.

"We're kind of building the plane as we go, because no one has been in this situation before," he said.