Bend-La Pine Schools still has dozens of job openings, a week before students return
(Update: Adding comments from Bend-La Pine official, regional economist)
'We're kind of building the plane as we go, because no one has been in this situation before'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools is hiring, and there are more than a few jobs open.
Juan Cuadros, executive director of teaching and learning for the district, told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday, "We're going to need folks to come on in and step up and be working with our kids, whether that's online or whether that's in person."
There were 11 teaching positions open as of Tuesday morning and Cuadros said that's unusually high. Especially with the district expected to resume in-person learning for kindergarten through third grade next week. (The young students are actually coming in one day this week to learn the health and safety protocols.)
But Cuadros also explained that the open positions aren’t because no one wants them.
"We want to ensure that we have plenty of substitutes, as things might come up,” Cuadros said.
He added that while the number of students opting to continue comprehensive distance learning is not finalized, about 20 or more teachers have indicated they want to teach those online classes.
As of Tuesday morning, Cuadros said about 600 students out of 16,000 had indicated their preference for CDL.
Surveys to both families and teachers asking for their choice are due back by Wednesday.
"It was by choice that we had both the open positions and the survey close at the same time,” Cuadros said. “So that we could look at our numbers and our (survey) return, and we'll be able to staff that program."
According to Damon Runberg, regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department, public education jobs were hit harder than others by the pandemic, but not specifically teachers.
"If you're a bus driver, and there's no in-person learning, (they) don't have anything for you to do," Runberg said.
According to the district website as of Tuesday morning, Bend-La Pine had 43 job openings. Redmond school district had 20 and Sisters has seven. The majority at Bend-La Pine are non-teaching positions.
"Coming back to in-person education is going to bring a lot of those jobs back," Runberg said.
Cuadros said he wants Central Oregon to know the school district is working on making sure they have sufficient staffing.
"We're kind of building the plane as we go, because no one has been in this situation before," he said.
Comments
14 Comments
Really poor leadership by administration to rush back to school while cases are still coming in at between 50 and 100 a day in Deschutes County. Trying to please everybody, especially the loudest voices, is not good leadership. If they were wise, they’d recognize their mistakes (on so many levels) and pull back on their current plans. The way this is being rolled out is going to create more problems than it solves for kids and their families.
You apparently disregard every major study done in the last 6 months stating that schools are not virus spreaders at any level. What happened to using “science” to inform our decisions? The risk benefit analysis is clear that kids should be in school.
Wrong, Redmond. High School students spread the virus at levels similar to adults. They might not get as sick as many adults, but they will certainly give the virus to adult staff, and will bring the virus home to their families, many of which have immune compromised individuals. You apparently disregard anything anything that doesn’t fit into your simplistic, preconceived view. Going back to school under these circumstances will look nothing like normal school, and when they need to pull the plug/quarantine classrooms and schools abruptly, that will do damage to kids mentally/psychologically.
All you folks who think teachers are a bunch of high-flying freeloaders, now’s your chance to pick up some of that easy money!
No joke. Show us all what a cake ride teaching is.
Kids Belong and school. Its going to be fine.
Who needs teachers? Just put the kids in there with a conch and a few copies of Lord of the Flies and they’ll sort it out.
Because parents are mostly worthless
Correction, Kids Belong in School…… Its going to be fine. Get them into Sports as well.
Yeah no such thing as Covid!
I really think Oregon is trying to kill us 75+ folks.
Bringing kids back to school before vaccinations are available to our most at-risk population is simply the stupidest thing I have seen our government do.
Go get your vaccine, stay home, do curbside or delivery for whatever you need. You can make your own choice just like the rest of us would like to be able to do.
Yeah no such thing as Covid!
As long as there are plenty of poor workers force to serve you and get Covid right? Cause they have no rights work in dangerous conditions or starve! Because you need a beer and a burger and doesn’t matter who dies as long as you are served!