Oregon Tech faculty go on strike

Education

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Tech’s faculty union has gone on strike.

The Herald and News reports picket lines were seen Monday on the Klamath Falls and Wilsonville campuses. The newspaper said the scene marked the first faculty-wide strike in the history of higher education in Oregon.

According to Oregon Tech, classes will continue as scheduled, despite the lack of professors.

Oregon Tech Dean of Students Erin Foley says classes will be covered by full-time faculty who have not gone on strike, part-time faculty and other instructors brought in from outside the university system.

President Nagi Naganathan said the school remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached.