Justin Nicklous named new principal of Redmond’s Elton Gregory Middle School

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District announced Monday it has selected Justin Nicklous as the next principal of Elton Gregory Middle School.

Nicklous currently serves as the principal of Tumalo Community School, a position he has held since 2012. Before coming to the Redmond School District, Nicklous served as a teacher and dean of students for six years at Sisters Middle School.

“I can’t begin to thank the Tumalo staff, students and families for all their support over the past nine years. I’ve made memories I will cherish forever,” Nicklous said. “I’m thrilled to start a new chapter in my career as I join the Elton Gregory team. I’m excited to connect with staff, students and families to continue making EGMS an outstanding place for students to learn and grow.”

In total, Nicklous has 26 years in public education as a teacher and administrator.

“We are delighted to have Justin bring his experience and passion for student achievement to Elton Gregory Middle School,” Superintendent Charan Cline said.

Nicklous will take over as principal for Chad Lowe, who accepted a principal position in the Bend-La Pine Schools as of July 1.

Redmond School District will immediately begin the hiring process for the Tumalo Community School Principal position.