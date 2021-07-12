Bend-La Pine Schools hosting bus driver test drive, hiring event

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ever wanted to get behind the wheel of a school bus?

Now might be your chance.

Due to a shortage of bus drivers for the upcoming school year, when most students are expected to return to in-person learning and need transportation again, Bend-La Pine Schools is hosting School Bus Test Drive events on July 14, 21 and 28.

The events are for people interested in test driving the bus before signing up and applying.

The school district also put out post cards to the community, seeking full- and part-time bus drivers, offering $20 an hour and up to start and to help with training for those needing a Commercial Driver's License.

More information at: https://www.bend.k12.or.us/district/home/jobs-bls/support-staff-jobs

NewsChannel 21's Jack Hirsh is test driving a school bus himself, and contacting other districts to ask if they are holding similar events. His story is coming up on Fox at 4.