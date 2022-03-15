University of Oregon raising tuition and fees; first-year in-state tuition up 4.5%

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The University of Oregon's Board of Trustees approved tuition and fee hikes Tuesday for the upcoming school year, but a "guaranteed tuition model" means returning undergraduate students won't face the brunt of it.

Under "The Oregon Guarantee" model, which began in 2020, returning undergrads have locked-in tuition and administrative mandatory fees for up to five years, OPB reported. It does not apply to graduate students.

The newest undergraduate in-state students will see a 4.5% tuition increase this fall, while out-of-state undergrads will see a 3% hike.

The increases match ones done for the current year, and are below the 5% increases that would trigger an automatic review by the state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

Starting in-state undergraduate students this fall will pay about $10,000 in tuition a year, if taking 12 credits per term and no summer classes, up about $430 from what new students faced last fall. New out-of-state students will pay about $31,000 a year in tuition to take the same number of credits, just over $900 a year more than last year's.