Bend-La Pine teachers call for grading policy to end 50% ‘floor,’ revert to pre-pandemic status

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A letter from an anonymous group of Bend-La Pine Schools teachers calls for the grading "floor" to move from 50%, where it's been during the COVID-19 pandemic, back to 0%.

They say while students can still receive a failing grade, the current grading policy allows a student to do no work at all -- and still receive a grade of at least 50% in a given class.

The policy began during the pandemic, when schools were constantly switching between in-person and online learning.

The letter notes the policy was initially implemented to "create more equitable grading practices and help those failing and struggling students reach a passing grade easier,", but goes on to say: "The reality of this grading approach is that high school teachers across the district are seeing extremely negative impacts on student accountability and overall success."

The letter claims roughly 50% of Bend-La Pine high school students have been "chronically absent" or have attended school less than 90% of the time.

NewsChannel 21 was told the letter has more than 100 signatures, and those teachers want to change the grading scale before it is made permanent.