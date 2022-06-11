More than 4,000 OSU graduates take part in first in-person Corvallis commencement in three years

CORVALLIS, Ore. – More than 4,000 students took part Saturday in Oregon State University’s first in-person commencement event in three years at Reser Stadium on the Corvallis campus.

A total of 7,318 students graduated this year. The number of graduates is the second-most in university history, six graduates less than who graduated in 2021, a record class for the university. They will add to the ranks of OSU’s 215,000 alumni living and working in all 50 states and more than 124 countries.

OSU’s 2022 graduates represent 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties, 49 states and 62 countries.

More information about commencement: https://beav.es/iQQ.