COCC’s High School Math Contest returns to Bend campus this week after three-year absence

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Community College High School Math Contest, a tradition since 1978 and returning after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on the Bend campus from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

About 150 high school students from across Central Oregon — from Sisters to Bend to Mitchell — will traverse the college’s campus as they compete in a range of events.

Students participate in five math-focused challenges, including a relay race, scavenger hunt and a bingo-themed calculus game dubbed “Calc-o.”

The event, sponsored by Lonza, concludes with an awards presentation. This year’s theme is arcade games.

“The Math Contest invites high school students from all over Central Oregon to focus on the fun of mathematics and work together as a team,” said Jacquie Coe, department chair and assistant math professor. “Students, teachers and COCC faculty participate in a spirit of camaraderie which inspires our daily enjoyment of learning and doing mathematics.”

All students must be preregistered. For more information on the event, contact Wendy Duarte at wduarte@cocc.edu or 541-383-7289.

The top 12% in each category will be invited to participate in the annual Oregon Invitational Mathematics Tournament, scheduled for May 20 at the University of Oregon.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.