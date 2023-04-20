Bend-La Pine Schools set to hit the road with kindergarten bus events on Saturday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new Bend-La Pine Schools outreach effort to connect with families of upcoming kindergarten students kicks off this weekend. The district will roll out mobile kindergarten information and registration centers using school buses scheduled to make eight stops on Saturday.

Families can learn what’s involved with registration, register on the spot, get a free kindergarten goodie bag, and find out when elementary schools will host additional kindergarten information events in May.

“This event is for all families who have a child that will be starting kindergarten this next school year,” said Tammy Doty, Executive Director of Elementary Programs. “It’s an opportunity to get a jump start on registering for school and getting excited for the new year.”

The kindergarten buses will be at each stop for one hour only. Here’s the schedule:

9:00-10:00 a.m. – in Bend

Hollygrape Park, 19489 Hollygrape Street

Sun Meadow Park, 61141 Dayspring Drive

Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park, 1310 Northeast Highway 20

9:00-10:00 a.m. – in Sunriver/Three Rivers

Oregon Water Wonderland 1 mailboxes (where South Century & Snow Goose meet)

10:30-11:30 a.m. – in Bend

Bend-La Pine School Education Center, 520 NW Wall Street

Ponderosa Park, 225 Southeast 15th Street

Canal Row Park, 1630 Northeast Butler Market Road

10:30-11:30 a.m. – in La Pine

Frontier Heritage Park, 16405 First Street

To be eligible for kindergarten, students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.

Families with new kindergarten students also may register online now. Everything you need to know is available at BLS.fyi/kindergarten.

When you’re ready to register, go to BLS.fyi/online-enrollment to get started. Find your neighborhood school through our BLS.fyi/attendance-areas page.

Those who are not sure about their child’s school of attendance or who have additional questions about kindergarten registration, can call 541-355-8750 to reach a staff member who can answer questions in English and Spanish.