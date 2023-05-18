COCC names Michael LaLonde VP of finance and operations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College announced Thursday that following a national search, the college has selected Michael LaLonde, former president and chief executive officer at Deschutes Brewery, to assume the role of vice president of finance and operations.

LaLonde started in his new position on Monday, May 15.

The VPFO at COCC reports to the president and is a member of the president’s senior leadership team. The position oversees business-critical departments, including fiscal services, campus services and auxiliary services.

COCC’s VPFO also guides the college’s real estate initiatives and provides leadership for the college’s annual budget process and long-term financial well-being.

LaLonde most recently worked for Deschutes Brewery, where he spent 17 years in leadership roles, including as president and chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Prior to moving to Bend, he worked as the chief financial officer for the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in Scottsdale, Arizona, among other roles.

He is an active member of the Central Oregon community, having served on the boards of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, Deschutes River Conservancy and The Conservation Alliance, as well as on the OSU-Cascades advisory committee.

“Michael brings a deep commitment to the communities of the COCC district and thoughtful leadership to this position,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, president of COCC. “We are extremely fortunate to have his extensive finance and management experience, combined with his dedication to public service in Central Oregon.”

LaLonde received his master’s degree in business administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University and his bachelor’s degree in finance from Georgia State University.