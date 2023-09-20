‘It’s been really helpful’: Bend La-Pine Schools explain current policies limiting student use of cellphones

'Silent and Away' expectation now extends to high schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the new school year comes new questions about students in Bend-La Pine Schools using cellphones during the day. At Bend-La Pine Schools, they have expanded to high schools the rules in place to restrict their use.

"We try to make it very simple for them and just to make sure that they're not using their phones for any misuse in the hallway," High Desert Middle School Principal Jessica Reilly said Wednesday. "One of the things that did lead to this policy was just the number of things that students were filming that ended up on social media."

At the district's middle and high schools, there's a "Silent and Away" practice for personal devices.

At High Desert Middle School, eighth-grade science teacher Stephanie Morrison said she appreciates the practice.

"We already have iPads in front of them, so it's been really helpful and really great this year, having the kids engaged in what we're doing and not having those distractions around us," Morrison said.

Middle school students are told to silence phones and put them away in their lockers before the morning bell.

Eighth-grader Cooper Kanalos said, "It helps me so much, because not worrying about my phone all the time, that's in my bag, or my locker helps me focus on my schoolwork a lot more and helps me just (be) academically strong."

Middle schoolers are also advised not to check phones during lunch and passing periods. The practice in middle schools started last year.

This year for high schoolers, the 'Silent and Away' approach is new.

Unlike the middle schoolers, high schoolers can have access to their devices during breaks and at lunch.

Reilly said, "Middle schoolers are at a developmentally different stage than high schoolers. High schoolers -- brain development shows that they can kind of make those transitions a little bit quicker and a little bit easier, where middle school they struggle when the rules are gray."

School District Director of Communications Scott Maben responded by email Wednesday to NewsChannel 21:

THESE ARE OUR CURRENT PRACTICES* IN OUR SECONDARY SCHOOLS

*Practices are not policies; policies are approved by the School Board

In Bend-La Pine Schools, we expect students’ personal electronic devices (cell phones, earbuds, smart watches and other electronics) be SILENT and AWAY during class times throughout the school day. We believe the best way for students to engage in their learning is to reduce distractions in the classroom. By keeping personal electronic devices SILENT and AWAY, our students practice a valuable skill that will help prepare them for life beyond school.

In our middle schools (grades 6-8), students silence their phones and place them away (such as in their lockers) before the morning bell. They may retrieve their phones after the final bell of the day. We ask them not to check their phones during lunch and passing periods. This practice began in middle schools last year. Our middle school administrators plan to debrief on Thursday (9-21) on how this is going so far this school year.

In our high schools (grades 9-12), the “silent and away” expectation is new this school year and applies to all class periods. Students may access their electronic devices before and after school, during breaks and at lunch, and during open blocks in designated areas only. High school students may not take their phones with them when they leave the classroom during class time. High school administrators debriefed on this Tuesday, and every school reported it is going extremely well and they are cautiously optimistic for this year. The feedback from parents is overwhelmingly positive and students have handled it well.

Families will be contacted by a school administrator for each infraction, and the incident is entered into a student's record in Synergy, our student management system. After repeated violations, phones will be confiscated by staff and parents/guardians may be asked to pick up the phone for each violation.