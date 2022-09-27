Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide.

It wasn’t their first (or last) debate, but amid a unique three-way race that some analysts rate a toss-up, the three former lawmakers’ differences came into sharper focus: Republican Christine Drazan portraying herself as a needed break from the Democrats’ damaging status quo, Democrat Tina Kotek taking issue with some of outgoing Gov. Kate Brown’s decisions but vowing to stay the course on others, and unaffiliated maverick Betsy Johnson saying she’s beholden to no party or agenda, only to Oregonians.

Here's the two-part video of the debate: more details to come.