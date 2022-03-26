Oregon governor candidates Q&A: Mark Thielman

Editor's note: NewsChannel 21 reached out to all of the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and asked if they would respond to the same set of questions. We are presenting their answers online, in full and as sent, except for any minor typos/spelling errors.

Republican candidate Mark Thielman

https://marcfororegon.com/

Q: What sets you apart from the other candidates?

A: I have been fighting and winning against an intrusive government for the past ten years. Other candidates speak of their aspirations for leadership, but I have backed up my words with action. Oregon needs a leaders who will fight to restore the relationship of Government in service to the people and not the other way around. Accomplishing this requires real leadership from a person who has been in the arena, delivering on solutions to complex problems. I am uniquely qualified to serve as Oregon's next Governor and the average Oregonian will see results.

Q: What are your top three priorities and plans to address them?

A: My top three priorities: 1. Restore Law and Order/ending all mandates 2. School Choice/Parents Rights 3. Election Integrity/Constitutional Lens

Q: What one accomplishment are you most proud of and why?

A: I am proud of the fact that I was able to keep my school open K-12 during the COVID closure without a single case of COVID sourced to the classroom.

Q: Why should Central Oregonians vote for you?

A: Because I am a leader not a politician, and I will ensure that land owners, ranchers, farmers, loggers and miners have access to the natural resources/water they need to maintain their heritage and way of life. In addition, I am for parent's rights, school choice, medical freedom, faith, family and individual liberty. All these are essential for a free, fair, and civil society founded on individual rights and self determination of economy and opportunity.

-I trust individual people to best manage their lives, NOT the Government.