Environment
By
Published 11:47 am

Rockchuck infestation returns to Redmond schools

Rockchuck, also known as a yellow-bellied marmot
US Fish and Wildlife Service
Rockchucks have been spotted at three Redmond School District campuses

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last year, NewsChannel 21 reported on a rockchuck infestation at Hugh Hartman Elementary -- and they're back this year, at two other Redmond schools as well.

The Redmond School District is reporting rockchucks at Hugh Hartman Elementary, where they were found last year, and now also at Redmond and Ridgeview High.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams is talking with school officials and will have a full report on at Fox at 4.

Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jordan here.

