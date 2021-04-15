Rockchuck infestation returns to Redmond schools

Environment

Rockchucks have been spotted at three Redmond School District campuses

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last year, NewsChannel 21 reported on a rockchuck infestation at Hugh Hartman Elementary -- and they're back this year, at two other Redmond schools as well.

The Redmond School District is reporting rockchucks at Hugh Hartman Elementary, where they were found last year, and now also at Redmond and Ridgeview High.

