Oregon Wild, Sierra Club withdraw from Ochoco Forest Restoration Collaborative, cite concerns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two Bend-based environmental groups, Oregon Wild and the Juniper Group of the Sierra Club, announced this week they have withdrawn from the Ochoco Forest Restoration Collaborative.

The two groups said in a news release they have been long-time members of the collaborative and were "the last remaining environmental advocacy organizations" to participate in it.

The public land campaigner for Oregon Wild, Jamie Dawson, shared the following statement in the news release:

"What once was an opportunity for diverse interests to find common ground and guide the Forest Service to better outcomes has become another place to create a mirage of public support for increasingly controversial logging practices and projects. We can no longer allow Oregon Wild’s name to lend credibility to these efforts."

Mathieu Federspiel, a member of the Juniper Group Sierra Club's Executive Committee, also provided a comment:

"We have participated since 2017 on this collaborative, and have been frustrated by the overwhelming influence of extractive industries and old-school beliefs about forest management. Recent changes to how the organization operates and rushed votes on issues have brought our concerns to a head. This organization is not providing an arena for collaboration and we have decided we can no longer participate."

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the representatives from both organization and the chair of the Ochoco Forest Restoration Collaborative to learn more about the dispute and what led to the groups' withdrawal from the collaborative.

Her report will be on KTVZ at Five.