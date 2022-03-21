Cascades, Mt. Bachelor snowpack well below average; summer water issues loom again
(Update: Adding video, comments from Mt. Bachelor skiers and riders, resort, Deschutes basin watermaster, Deschutes National Forest public)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As rain fell at Mt. Bachelor Monday, the effects of another mild winter were looming.
Eric Decker, who has skied at Mt. Bachelor for the last six years, told NewsChannel 21, “I hope we’ll be skiing by the end of May, but we’ll see.”
Snowboarder Adam O’Sullivan added: “Who knows (if we will make it to Memorial Day weekend)? This week is going to be warm -- we’ll see what’s left.”
As the lifts came to a stop on Monday, the resort had an 81-inch base, compared to 110 inches a year ago on this date. The mountain went into April 2021 with a 109-inch base.
But that doesn’t look likely this year, with temperatures the next week expected to reach into the 50s at the base area.
“I wished it was 10 degrees, 20 degrees colder, but it isn’t,” Decker said. “Welcome to climate change.”
Mt. Bachelor spokesman Dustin Fletcher said the goal is still to stay open until the day before Memorial Day, as it did last season.
In a statement to NewsChannel 21, Fletcher said, “Our operations teams have seen years like this before and are prepared to move/harvest existing snow to offer the best skiing and snowboarding experience for as long as possible. "
He added with the Skyliner lift down for the season, the Sunrise lift will replace it on the spring schedule, and the Cloudchaser and Northwest lifts will run daily through May 1.
Mt. Bachelor is selling daily lift tickets through May 29, as well as its spring pass, which gives unlimited access from March 26 to May 29.
But lack of snow has other problems, especially for irrigation districts.
Deschutes Basin Watermaster Jeremy Giffin said, “We’re 71 percent of average on our snowpack.”
Indeed, SNOTEL automated measurements Monday show the Upper Deschutes-Crooked River Basin snow-water equivalent nearly 30% below normal and the snowpack 17% below normal.
At this point last year, Giffin said, we had an above-average snowpack. But a dry spring led to irrigation districts shutting off in the middle of summer, and it could happen again.
"We're going to be very tight on irrigation water this summer," Giffin said.
Of course, dry conditions also will lead to high wildfire danger.
Deschutes National Forest Public Affairs Specialist Jaimie Olle said, "We are looking at elevated risk for wildfires, starting in May and June for Central Oregon."
Even with all of that, some skiers are still optimistic they can hit the slopes for a couple more months.
Skier Missie Eggert said, "Next season is a new year, and it will probably be great next year."
Comments
14 Comments
Do we have enough water for all the planed growth?
Not to worry, there will be plenty of water for the golf courses and the private water skiing lake out past Shevlin Park.
What about the breweries? …..they use WAY more water
Do you consume any animal products?
Rain follows the MacMansion.
It’s going to be an ugly summer as far as water and fire are concerned.
Sure looks that way. Just enjoy life up until then, I guess.
Yes, but lets build more golf courses…
Our local brewing industry uses way more water
Both of you are way way way off. The food you eat outweighs beer and gold courses combined, by a lot!
Might as well sell the boat.
In the pipeline 1000’s of homes to be built in Bend this while climatologists are predicting this mega drought with continue into 2030. Greed is gonna take this area down no stopping it.
Not saying we don’t have water issues, but you can’t make people stop moving here and they have to live somewhere. Under Oregon land-use laws, a moratorium on development is a very extreme step the state grants very, very rarely and requires a plan to come out of it (more infrastructure, etc.)
‘Our drinking water – Is the world drying up? | DW Documentary’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_t6sg2C-jqw
—-
The planet and its freshwater ecosystems have evolved over millions of years, it knows best yet human civilization has grown exponentially in a very short time. The planet has never been so affected so quickly by the actions of a single species, homo sapiens. We have let the most shortsighted and greedy among our society exploit and abuse the living giving systems of this planet for short term profits. The more proof we have that corporations and their shortsighted priorities become to society – the more these corporations spend their ill-gained profits on misguiding the general public with propaganda and misinformation so that they can ignore the science and thus continue exploiting the planets’ resources, regardless what long term consequences that presents humanity and civilization in the long term.
—-
Just like a robber who robs a bank and stills the peoples’ money, we too need to start charging these corporations without conscience who rob the planets’ vital resources for all mankind as criminals too. For their theft is far more egregious than that of a mere bank robber, these greedy selfish corporations are robbing humanity’s future with little care for what problems that creates for our future ancestors.
—-
Our future selves will look back on will only wonder how we allowed these robber barons to steal the planet blind in broad daylight with little to no consequence to answer for their crimes. Corporations must be regulated, fined and the leaders imprisoned if necessary because this wrist slapping, kid gloves style of justice they receive now is a travesty and none of these mega corporations are being made to pay for their crimes against humanity. They continue to exploit humankind and nature alike with absolutely zero consequences for their actions. That’s called corruption and it goes all the way to the top of the U.S. which itself is corrupt and bought off.