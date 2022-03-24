COCC in Bend is named Oregon’s newest ‘Tree Campus USA’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The tree-lined campus of Central Oregon Community College in Bend has been designated by the national Arbor Day Foundation as Oregon’s newest Tree Campus USA.

The college, which sits on just over 200 acres, joins seven other Oregon colleges and universities that have earned the designation.

Kristin Ramstad, manager of ODF’s Urban and Community Forestry Assistance Program, said COCC met the five minimum requirements all Tree Campus USA schools must satisfy to earn the title. They include:

Establishment of a campus tree advisory committee

Evidence of a campus tree care plan

Verification of the plan’s dedicated annual expenditures

Observing Arbor Day

Creating a service-learning project aimed at engaging the student body

“Their campus tree care plan is very thorough and set to meet the highest standards,” said Ramstad. “They engaged students to inventory their campus trees as well.”

“Central Oregon Community College’s forestry and GIS faculty and our grounds department have been committed to this work for many years. We are so glad to recognize them for engaging students and maintaining a beautiful campus,” said Noelle Copley, COCC’s sustainability coordinator.

“The trees on campus are an important part of the community here by providing habitat, recreation, a place for learning, and honestly, stress relief. I hear from so many students and faculty who enjoy walking and exploring the natural parts of campus any chance they get. We are excited to be part of the Arbor Day network and collaborate with our local community.”

Central Oregon Community College was established in 1949 and most recently had an enrollment of around 11,000.

The other Tree Campus USA institutions in Oregon are:

Corban University

Eastern Oregon University

Oregon State University

Portland Community College

Portland State University

Southern Oregon University

Western Oregon University

The Arbor Day Foundation launched the Tree Campus USA program in 2008. Since then, close to 400 universities and colleges nationwide have earned the designation. Learn more about the Tree Campus USA program here.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee plans to speak to someone to learn more about how COCC will continue to be a tree campus. Her report will be on at our five o' clock newscast.