Earth Day Fair and Parade set to return to the streets of downtown Bend on April 23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Center is thrilled to host their family-friendly Earth Day Fair and Parade on Saturday, April 23rd, from 11:30 am to 3 pm. This outdoor event features and celebrates our community through music and dance performances, local food vendors, businesses and nonprofits from across the region, electric vehicle demonstrations, a kid zone full of activities, and more!

“After two years of celebrating Earth Day virtually, we can’t wait to gather together in-person once again,” said Mike Riley, Executive Director. “We’re especially excited this year for new partnerships that will demonstrate the many ways people connect to and care for the planet.”

Gather at 11:00 am at the intersection of Louisiana and Bond to get ready for the parade, which will feature uniquely crafted Earth Guardian puppets, musicians, and community members in costume from 11:30-12 pm. Environmental advocate and drag queen Pattie Gonia will be attending, along with their drag sisters D'auntie Carol and Caressa Banana. Feel free to say hi, ask for photos and hang out with the queens during the parade or the festival!

No written words on banners or costumes, and no motorized vehicles in the parade.

The fair will be held on Kansas Ave and Troy Field from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. and will include live music from world-renowned Native flutist James Edmund Greeley, multicultural dance performances from Danza Libelula, and additional performances by the Eagle Thunder Singers Dance Group and the Open Hub community singing group. Other highlights include local food carts, a Kid’s Zone with interactive activities, green organizations/businesses, and an electric vehicle demonstration featuring the new Volkswagen ID4.

The event will debut two exciting new sustainability initiatives this year. First, a Low-Waste Event pilot program asks attendees to please BYO (Bring Your Own) cups and eating utensils and will work with food vendors to reduce single-use waste by implementing a reusable system. Second, TEC will be joined by Oregon Shines to educate and sign attendees up for a community solar program, which supports renewable energy projects in Oregon and helps families offset up to 100% of their energy costs.

Volunteers are needed for this event. To sign up for a shift, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0b48afae2ba4fa7-earth3 or call Priscilla at 541-508-5410 to get involved.

This event is presented by Strictly Organic Coffee Co. For more information about this event, visit: envirocenter.org/tec-events/earth-day-fair/.