Cascades Academy named one of ‘100 Best Green Workplaces in Oregon’ for 2022

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades Academy has been named one of the 2022 100 Best Green Workplaces in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine. This ranking recognizes organizations that implement a variety of green policies and whose employees place a high value on sustainable practices.

The 100 Best Green Workplaces are selected annually following an anonymous employee survey and an independent assessment of the employers' sustainability practices. Sustainable practices questions are incorporated into the 100 Best Nonprofits survey and the 100 Best Companies survey. More than 15,000 employees take part in these surveys.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the state regarding environmental stewardship. Cascades Academy is a learning community where we model sustainability in the workplace and work to inspire our students to think about how they can be environmental stewards as well," said Julie Amberg, Head of School.



Cascades Academy added 14 acres to its campus in 2021, purchasing an adjacent property and bringing the total campus size to 53 acres. There are no immediate plans for the new property, and the board looks forward to envisioning how programs and community impact can be expanded in the future while still preserving open spaces.

Campus buildings feature geothermal heating, photovoltaic energy, energy-efficient lighting, displacement ventilation, and other sustainable features.

Students at Cascades Academy are engaged in learning about environmental stewardship through classes, electives, and clubs. Families are encouraged to participate in Community Outreach Days in partnership with local organizations.

About Cascades Academy

Cascades Academy is a pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade independent private school located in Bend, Oregon that focuses on challenging academics through experiential learning. For questions or press inquiries, please contact Quinn Martell, Advancement Coordinator at 541.382.0699 x130.